Man fatally shot on Gordon Street in Jackson, police say

Jackson police are investigating the death Ceasar Abrego, 57, who was shot and killed Sunday in Jackson.

Public Information Officer Tommie Brown said in a press release the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Gordon Street.

Abrego later died at a hospital, police said.

JPD has not released any information on a suspect or motive as of Monday morning.

Abrego is the city of Jackson's 44th homicide of 2024.

This murder is also the 15th homicide of April. The Jackson Police Department reported 14 deaths, and Capitol Police reported one death.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS man shot and killed on Gordon Street