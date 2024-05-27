Man fatally shot in Frayser on Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser on Sunday evening, police say.

At 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Steele Street regarding a shooting.

An adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any tips, Memphis Police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

