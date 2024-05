A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in West Baltimore.

At about 5:06 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Auchentoroly Terrace in the Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood for a report of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound at the 2900 block of Auchentoroly Terrace.

The man later died at a local hospital.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.