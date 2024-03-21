Man fatally shot in downtown Anchorage parking garage

Mar. 21—The Anchorage Police Department said a man died after he was shot in a downtown parking garage Wednesday night, but they provided few other details Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the top level of the garage at 245 W. Fifth Ave. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. In an update Thursday morning, police said he had died.

Detectives were conducting interviews Thursday morning, but no charges had been filed, police said. The motive for the shooting was under investigation, they said.

A spokeswoman for the department did not answer questions about the shooting Thursday morning, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call dispatch at 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0. Anonymous information can be submitted online.