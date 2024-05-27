Man fatally shot in Carmichael apartment

(FOX40.COM) — A man was fatally shot at a Carmichael apartment building on Sunday after allegedly assaulting a man, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sometime before 2 a.m., the man was knocking loudly on the apartment door for about 20 minutes when his ex-girlfriend opened the door.

The man then reportedly forced entry into the apartment and began a physical altercation with the woman’s new boyfriend.

During the fight the boyfriend shot the intruding man once and then called 911.

When deputies arrived in the 5900 block of Sutter Avenue, they found the alleged intruder dead inside the apartment where the couple had remained after calling 911.

No criminal charges were filed and the firearm was found to be legally owned and registered by the caller.

