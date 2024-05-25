Man fatally shot in car in east Kansas City, according to police

A man was fatally shot in a car on Friday night in east Kansas City.

Kansas City police officers heard gunshots while driving on patrol near 31st and Van Brunt Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., said Captain Jake Becchina, a police spokesperson.

Following the sound, the officers were directed to a car wash on Van Brunt Boulevard, near I-70. Outside, they found a man unresponsive in a car with a gunshot wound.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Officers believe the man was shot while on or near the exit ramp leading off of I-70 onto Van Brunt.

Friday’s shooting was the 57th homicide reported in Kansas City this year, according to data collected by The Star.

At this time last year, 68 homicides had taken place in the city, according to Star data.