Man fatally shot in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after being shot in Brooklyn right after midnight on Sunday, according to police.

The 24-year-old man was found around 12:12 a.m. with gunshots in his chest and right leg. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries an hour later, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

