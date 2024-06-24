Man fatally shot in apartment building in Roanoke neighborhood: KC Police

A man died in a shooting in Kansas City’s Roanoke neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting took place at the Wise Owl Brick House Apartments in the 1000 block of West 38th Street. Officers were called to the apartments around 2:30 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson.

Police were initially responding to reports of shots fired, but the situation intensified and was upgraded to a shooting as they arrived, DiMartino said. Officers found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds in a common stairwell of the building.

Officers called emergency medical responders, who pronounced the man dead on the scene, DiMartino said.

Several people were nearby when the shooting occurred, DiMartino said, but KCPD is unsure whether any of them witnessed it.

An hour after the shooting, KCPD officers were still canvassing nearby homes in the Roanoke neighborhood, knocking on doors. W. 38th St. was closed off between Belleview Avenue and Jarboe Street into Monday evening.

Up and down the block, where tall shade trees towered over the houses, signs advertising 24-hour video surveillance were visible on telephone poles. Police will review video footage from the area of the shooting as part of an ongoing homicide investigation, DiMartino said.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified to avoid association with the shooting, told The Star that this is the first time she can recall seeing a homicide — or any sort of violence — on her block.

“It’s pretty quiet here during the day,” the neighbor said. “Nothing like that has ever happened over here.”

Roanoke residents form an extremely close-knit community, the neighbor said — with the exception of the Wise Owl Brick House Apartments.

While many Roanoke residents stay in the neighborhood for decades or generations, turnover is frequent at the apartments, she said.

Monday’s homicide was the 74th homicide reported in Kansas City, Missouri in 2024, and the 99th in the Kansas City metro area this year, according to data tracked by the Star.

At this time last year, 95 homicides had been reported in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Star data.