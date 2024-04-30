Man who fatally shot 4 officers had ‘extensive criminal history,’ police chief says

The man who fatally shot four law enforcement officers and wounded four others in east Charlotte on Monday had been convicted of crimes across the state, a Charlotte Observer review of public records shows.

Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, spent time in prison in 2011 and 2013, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records.

In all, Hughes faced 49 criminal charges since 2001, court records show.

In Mecklenburg County, he was charged with misdemeanors and felonies in recent years, including felony manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver in 2021. The latter charge was dismissed earlier this month, according to court records.

Still, at a news conference Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Hughes may not have been known to officers as particularly dangerous when they went to serve warrants out of Lincoln County on him.

Hughes fired at least 100 rounds from a high-powered rifle at officers who were outside the home he was in, Jennings said. Hughes was in an upstairs room during the standoff, the chief said.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Jennings said in response to a question from the Observer about whether CMPD officers were familiar with Hughes.

“Each (CMPD) division has individuals that they obviously encounter quite a bit and that they know of. I do know he had an extensive criminal history. I do not know the familiarity the division officers had with him, how long he lived at that residence, so I don’t have that answer for you today.”

The Observer left messages Tuesday morning with family members of Hughes, but had yet to hear back from anyone by Tuesday afternoon.

Hughes’ convictions in the state stretch from Person County near the Virginia border to Alamance County west of Chapel Hill to Chatham County south of Chapel Hill, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records.

Crimes included felony breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mecklenburg County prosecutors dismissed charges against Hughes including fleeing to elude arrest, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, driving with a revoked license and felony counts of manufacturing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana.

Asked at the news conference if Hughes should have been freed, Jennings said he could cite “hundreds of examples of people who should not be out preying on our citizens. And I’ve been pretty vocal about that, particularly with juveniles.

“I will say the system is not completely where it needs to be,” Jennings said. “But we have so many people involved, we’re overwhelmed. We’re overwhelmed in the court system. I don’t have answer.

“But I can tell you that I am focused on holding people accountable for the crimes they commit, whether that means incarceration, probation or a fine.”