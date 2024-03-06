Man fatally shoots former classmate waiting for table inside restaurant, Ohio cops say

An Ohio man pleaded guilty to fatally shooting an 18-year-old former classmate inside a restaurant, Ohio officials said.

Jesus Castro, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Marshawn Davis in February 2022, according to Columbus police.

Davis was standing inside a Roosters Wings restaurant waiting for a table when Castro opened the door and shot him, police told WBNS.

Davis, 18, died as a result of the gunshot injuries.

“He always maintained positivity and had a gravitational personality along with a calm demeanor while being the life at every social gathering to those near to his heart,” his obituary said.

Castro was arrested about a month after the shooting, police said. His bond was set at $2 million.

After being identified as the suspect, he was caught after he rammed into two unmarked SWAT cars that had been surveilling him, police told the Columbus Dispatch.

Castro pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and felonious assault on March 5, according to court records.

He faces life in prison without parole, according to court records.

Sleeping 12-year-old is killed when he’s shot through bedroom window, Texas cops say

Hidden gun goes off during high school wrestling meet, Indiana deputies say

Firefighter said he gave patient morphine but took it home instead, Arkansas cops say