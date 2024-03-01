Man fatally shoots his brother, then texts mom to apologize, New Mexico cops say

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his brother, New Mexico police said.

Their mother told officers that her sons, Travis Sheckler, 35, and Nathan Sheckler, 28, got into a fight when the victim grabbed his brother by the neck and started punching him, according to a Feb. 27 news release by the Albuquerque police.

After the fight, the suspect started yelling at his brother to leave his room, police said.

The suspect followed him out of the room and held a rifle upward before shooting his older brother as he turned away, officers said.

The victim collapsed near the laundry room before his sibling ran over to ask “him if he was OK,” police said.

The suspect told his mother to call 911, officials said.

The two had a previous altercation in which the suspect fired a gun in the air to scare his older brother away, police said. Their mother said the victim had a history of mental illness and had “expressed his anger” toward his brother in the past.

The suspect fled the scene in a gold Buick sedan before eventually sending his mom a text message apologizing about the incident and saying he “wished” it “did not happen,” officers said.

McClatchy News reached out to Albuquerque police for more information on March 1 and was awaiting a response.

Nathan Sheckler was found at a motel, arrested and booked into the Metro Detention Center on an open count of murder, police said.

Pregnant mom shot to death in ‘ambush,’ Colorado cops say. Two suspects on the run

17-year-old fatally shot man over Louis Vuitton fanny pack, Colorado officials say

Friends hear gunshot, then find woman dead in bedroom, cops say. Ex-boyfriend arrested