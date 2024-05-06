Man fatally shoots a brother and sister, then tries escaping in Uber, Missouri cops say

A man is accused of fatally shooting a brother and sister before trying to flee the scene in an Uber, Missouri police said.

On May 5 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a call in St. Louis County about a shooting where they found two adults — a man and woman — with gunshot wounds, according to a St. Louis County Police Department news release.

Both victims, who were siblings, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identities of the victims have not been released, nor has a potential connection between the suspect and the victims.

Police said the body of the brother was located “near a residence,” while the sister’s body was found “a short distance away.”

A preliminary investigation suggests an altercation started after the suspect arrived, resulting in the deadly shooting, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene in an Uber, police confirmed to McClatchy News.

According to police, officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody.

A firearm was also recovered, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

5-year-old shot dead by child who found shotgun in grandparents’ bedroom, MI cops say

Abandoned boat found in Mississippi River leads to discovery of body, police say

2 women ‘hanging out’ on front porch shot dead in ‘ambush-style’ attack, Texas cops say