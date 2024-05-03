Man fatally injures 3-month-old infant, strangles baby’s mother, Texas cops say

A man is accused of fatally injuring a 3-month-old infant and strangling the child’s mother, Texas deputies said.

The baby was taken to a hospital April 14 with severe injuries and died seven days later, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin Jesus Aquino Enriquez, 26, was arrested and charged with assault, family-violence strangulation and injury to a child, authorities said in a May 2 news release.

Enriquez lived with the infant and the child’s mother in a Porter home, deputies said.

It’s unclear what caused the child’s death, which authorities called “untimely and devastating.”

Officials say they may pursue additional charges after they get the baby’s autopsy results.

Enriquez’s bond was set at $750,000 and he was being held at the Montgomery County Jail as of May 3, deputies said.

Porter is about a 25-mile drive northeast of Houston.

