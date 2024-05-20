Man who fatally crashed into train identified: Coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in a vehicle versus train accident.

71-year-old Fred Lawrence Alvarado of Pico Rivera, California was killed after crashing into a train parked on the tracks. It happened just after 4 p.m. on May 16 near Highway 395, north of Randsburg.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

