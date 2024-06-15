Man fatally beaten outside Dollar General in Augusta

Augusta officials are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday.

Richmond County sheriff's Sgt. Caleb Lee said deputies responded at 4:44 a.m. to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a suspicious situation. There they found a dead male. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the victim was found in the parking lot of Dollar General and was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m.

Both Lee and Bowen said it appears the victim died from blunt force trauma, but an autopsy still needs to be conducted. The identity of the victim won't be released until the next of kin is been notified.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man killed outside Augusta Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd