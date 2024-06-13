Aerial view of mobile phone cell tower to illustrate lack of broadband internet service in rural areas and need for investment

A man working on a Verizon cell phone tower in Shelby fell to his death Monday, according to Shelby Police.

Ramiro Covarrubias, 52, from Florida, was doing some welding work on the tower located beside the Super 8 motel and behind the Verizon store on East Dixon Boulevard when he fell, said Capt. Seth Treadway.

He said the call to police came in shortly before noon.

Treadway said Covarrubias was a subcontractor for one of the companies that has a business interest in the tower and was not employed by Verizon.

He said he does not know details on what happened to cause the fall, just that the man was doing some welding work as part of a three-man crew.

Treadway said Shelby Police did an incident report and then contacted the Department of Labor who will complete an investigation into what happened.

He said there was a crew of three working on the tower but at the time of the incident, one had left to run an errand.

Treadway estimated Covarrubias was around 200 feet up when he fell.

"It was a long way," he said.

According to Covarrubias' LinkedIn profile, he had more than 30 years of experience as a welder and was the owner of Covarrubias Contracting LLC out of Kissimmee, Florida, and was also a project manager for B&C Contracting.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man falls from Shelby Verizon cell phone tower