Man falls from second-floor window at Allston apartment building during ‘large party,’ police say

Police are investigating an incident in Allston after a person fell from a second-story window during a large party for the Boston Marathon.

Officers responded to an apartment building at 72 Gardner Street just before 11 a.m. Monday for reports of a “loud party,” according to Boston Police.

While on scene officers were alerted to an adult male who had fallen out of the second-floor rear window. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed plastic cups, small bottles of liquor, and several gallon-sized containers littering the front lawn of the apartment building.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

