Man falls overboard on Majestic Princess cruise ship into East River in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man fell overboard on a cruise ship and into the East River in Queens Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the area of Newtown Creek and 54th Avenue. The 36-year-old man fell off of the Majestic Princess cruise ship, according to authorities.

The man was pulled from the water and transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, according to the FDNY.

The Majestic Princess has 19 decks and can house 3,560 guests along with 1,346 crew members, according to Princess Cruises. The ship is 1,083 feet in length and 224 feet in height.

