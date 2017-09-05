Man Falls To His Death From Bridge After Proposing To His Girlfriend

A man who had just moments before proposed to his girlfriend on a bridge met a tragic end after he slipped and fell to his death.

A man who had just moments before proposed to his girlfriend met a tragic end this week after he fell to his death from a bridge in Miyakojima, Japan. The incident occurred early Monday morning near the central part of the Irabu Bridge, according to reports.

The 32-year-old man — who along with his girlfriend was not identified — fell from the bridge’s ledge around 12:05 a.m. local time, Japan Today reported Tuesday. It was not clear exactly how he managed to slip over the bridge’s railing, but the man had reportedly been drinking.

The woman called emergency dispatchers immediately after her boyfriend fell from the bridge. After a nearly seven-hour search, his body was later found around 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to Japan Today. He was confirmed dead after being transported to a hospital.

According to reports, the woman had accepted his proposal shortly before he slipped from the bridge.

In a similarly tragic incident, a Bulgarian woman fell off a cliffside to her death in 2014 just moments after accepting the marriage proposal of her boyfriend. Dimitrina Dimitrova, 29, was vacationing with the man in Ibiza at the time of the incident.

When the man popped the question at the cliff, Dimitrova reportedly began jumping up and down with excitement, the New York Post reported at the time. Dimitrova then lost her balance, fell some 65 feet from the cliff’s edge and suffered a heart attack. While she was discovered unconscious by medics, she reportedly died just minutes later.

