Man facing over 100 counts for child porn possession

A Dayton man is facing over 100 counts for possessing child pornography.

Zachary Copp, 22, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on 125 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Dayton Police received a referral on Copp from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children because his “phone uploaded child sexual abuse material to the Verizon cloud,” a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A search warrant was issued for his electronic devices. Each count he faces represents each image located on his devices. The prosecutor’s office could not confirm the number of images uploaded to the cloud.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Copp’s arrest.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment later this month.