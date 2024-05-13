Man facing murder charges in Kettering shooting

May 13—A man is facing charges in a deadly shooting in Kettering on Friday afternoon.

Justin S. August, 35, of Kettering was charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

He was arrested Friday after police responded to a house in the 2700 block of Haig Avenue on a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicated a son shot his father. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

August is accused of firing two different firearms at the victim, causing his death, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to be arraigned via video Monday morning.

The Haig Avenue shooting happened just hours after developments in another father-son case in Kettering. In the other case, Edgar S. Keiter Jr. was indicted on tampering and abuse of a corpse charges related to the death of his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr. of Croftshire Drive in Kettering. Keiter does not face homicide charges in that case.

There is no indication the cases are related.