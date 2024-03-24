Man facing murder charges after 6-year-old boy dies, APD says

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy.

On Wednesday, around 11:17 p.m., officers were called to Fire Station 14 on Lee Street regarding an unresponsive 6-year-old who was brought to the station.

First responders took the child to a hospital, where despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

APD began investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Atlanta detectives learned that 24-year-old Dashon Jones was responsible for the death. Arrest warrants for murder and cruelty to children were obtained.

Officials state warrants were provided to Fulton County Jail where Jones is already being held on unrelated charges.

Police did not say what or if any relationship Jones had with the child. The investigation is ongoing.

