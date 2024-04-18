Man facing murder charge in connection to deadly house fire pleas guilty lesser charges

A Clayton man facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly house fire in March has pled guilty to lesser charges.

Savon Anthony Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

In March 2023 Trotwood police and firefighters were called to respond to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue.

Firefighters located a man’s body and multiple dogs inside the home.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy.

Davis was arrested on May 11, 2023, during a traffic stop on Salem Avenue.

Court records alleged Davis caused the death of a person identified as J.H. and caused a fire or explosion to a residence in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue on or about March 11. He was booked on charges including murder.

As part of Davis’ plea agreement counts of murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, and aggravated arson were dismissed.

He is set to be sentenced on May 29 and faces 18 to 20 years in prison.

We will continue to follow this story.



