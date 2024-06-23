Man facing murder charge after an argument at his home

A 27-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after an argument resulted in a shooting death over the weekend in Clearwater.

Clearwater police responded around 4 a.m. Saturday to the area of 220 S. Starcrest Drive. Police say Treco D’Andre Miller was at his apartment with Isaiah Fields, 24, and others they knew.

Miller and Fields got into an argument, police say, and Miller shot Fields.

All parties remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Fields was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.