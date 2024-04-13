Man facing murder, attempted murder charges arrested in Bennettsville, police say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police have charged a local man in connection with a shooting earlier this month that killed a woman.

William Bethea, Jr. is facing one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and shooting into a vehicle, Bennettsville police said on Facebook.

Bennettsville Police Lt. Shawn Lucas said of the victims was treated and released at a local hospital. Officials have yet to release the name of the woman police say he killed.

Bethea is currently being held at the Marlboro County ahead of an initial court appearance.

