Man facing more charges tied to copper theft in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man awaiting trial for stealing more than $50,000 worth of copper from businesses last year was arraigned on new charges.

Brian Robinson pled not guilty to criminal damage and theft of regulated material.

‘One life lost out there is one too many’: Taos leaders discuss safety of Gorge Bridge

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson and an unnamed man broke into the electrical box at the Transit Center on Central four times in March. It caused more than $105,000 in damage. He reportedly got away with an unknown amount of copper during two of the incidents.

Robinson is already being held behind bars for the 2023 copper thefts.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.