Man facing homicide charge presents attorneys with civil suit, asks for new counsel

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Austin Louis Kline, of South Fork, who is facing charges related to the May 2023 killing of Richard A. Morgan, 55, of Altoona, said he intends to file a civil lawsuit against his counsel, public defenders Joseph Sutton and John Lovette.

Kline stood alongside the attorneys he aims to sue for monetary damages during a status conference Tuesday before Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein at the Cambria County Courthouse.

The homicide trial against Kline is scheduled for September. Some of the latest actions by Kline’s attorneys include counseling him on his decision to tentatively reject a plea offer from the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office while they arranged a psychological evaluation for Kline as he requested, Lovette said.

Kline faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Morgan was found deceased at Kline’s Lake Street residence last year. Kline had allegedly hired Morgan to help him with an excavation job.

Kline allegedly admitted to killing Morgan by shooting him and striking him with a blunt weapon.

Tuesday, Lovette presented the civil lawsuit he and Sutton recently received from Kline, which Kline has not yet officially filed in court because of an error in paying the filing fee.

In the lawsuit, Lovette said, Kline accuses him and Sutton of “having dislike toward him, having laughed at him and making light of his appearance as well as having some connection to the victim’s family and jeopardizing his rights to a speedy trial.”

Both attorneys said they deny the allegations. Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in all of his discussions with the victim’s family, never once have they indicated dealings with Lovette or Sutton.

Reading the lawsuit from the bench, Bernstein addressed each of the allegations with Kline and asked him to reconsider filing it.

“You have two incredibly competent attorneys,” she said. “I think they’ve served you well. You qualify for a public defender and have a right to counsel, but not counsel of your choice. There are other attorneys in the public defender’s office, but these two have been an effective team working toward your benefit.”

Kline persisted in his desire to file the lawsuit against his attorneys.

“I don’t know if I can represent myself, but I can’t work with these two,” he said.

Bernstein said she must research how to proceed. She said her options might include appointing new counsel, or Kline might have to represent himself. She will issue her decision in an official order, she said.