Man facing gun charges in accidental shooting at Fairborn motel

Apr. 16—A man is facing weapons charges in an accidental shooting that seriously injured a 19-year-old at a Fairborn motel.

Jacob Adkins was charged with two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the Red Roof In at 2580 Col. Glenn Highway after receiving information that a gunshot victim arrived at Soin Medical Center — Kettering Health, according to a press release from Fairborn police.

Initially Adkins reported the shooting happened in Dayton, but later admitted it took place at the motel, according to court records.

A witness reportedly told a Fairborn detective the entire incident was an accident.

"The witness said there were no arguments and stated Jacob and the victim were 'messing around with the gun' before it went off," an affidavit read. "The witness said once the victim was shot, Jacob carried him to the car and drove (the victim) to the nearest hospital."

During an interview Adkins told detectives he and the victim planned to shoot the gun in a wooded area in Dayton but discovered the gun wasn't working properly while they were there.

They went back to the motel and gun went off as Adkins was handing the gun to the victim, according to court documents.

"He believed that the gun hit the desk, which caused it to fire," the affidavit read.

The victim was reportedly shot in the shoulder area. As of Monday he was listed in stable but critical condition, according to police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting as an accident.