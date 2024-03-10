Man facing charges after string of vehicle break-ins at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

A man is facing charges after a string of vehicle break-ins at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the resort at around 9:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Some resort visitors reported stolen digital cameras, skis, child booster seats, personal documents and electronics. A 2023 Ford Escape was also allegedly stolen out of the parking lot.

Troopers say they found a vehicle in the parking lot that had some of the stolen items inside. They later found the Ford Escape and said Michael Lee Curtis, 32, from Jeannette, was operating it while intoxicated.

Police say they found more of the stolen items inside of the Ford Escape.

Curtis was arrested and taken to the Somerset County Jail. He faces multiple felony charges.

Troopers ask anyone who thinks they may have also been a victim in this situation to call 814-445-4104.

