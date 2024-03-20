Man facing charges for reported assault in Fairborn

Mar. 19—A Fairborn man is accused of hitting two people in the head with a weapon last week.

Tyler Ray Simmons, 28, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one ount of abduction, according to Fairborn Municipal Court documents.

The two victims alleged Simmons hit them with a pistol, but Simmons claimed it was a BB gun. Both a firearm and BB gun were recovered from Simmons' apartment, according to an affidavit.

On March 14, Simmons was involved in a verbal fight with the two victims outside his apartment. The reported victims were in a vehicle with a third person.

The trio allegedly went to his apartment to run errands. While getting out the vehicle to pick up a car seat, Simmons began to throw things from an upstairs window at them, according to court records.

The group returned to the vehicle and Simmons came outside. When the first victim approached Simmons he allegedly pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the trio. As the first victim continued to approach Simmons, he grabbed them by the hair and struck them in the face with the weapon, an affidavit read.

The victim claimed Simmons was pulling them toward the appartment as if he was attempting to bring them inside.

The second victim went to help the first person and Simmons allegedly hit them with the weapon as well.

The third person was not injured during the incident. Both victims had bleeding injuries, according to court documents.

During an interview with Simmons he reportedly said he'd been fighting with the group over Facebook Messenger previously.

In a written statement Simmons claimed the incident was "the worst decision of my life and I wish I didn't make the mistae of even coming outside," according to an affidavit.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for March 21.