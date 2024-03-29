Man facing charges in relation to vehicle thefts, armed robberies arrested in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police say they have arrested a man they believe was involved in multiple vehicle thefts and armed robberies.

Anthony James Jr., 26, was arrested on the 6500 block of Deary Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar on Thursday morning.

Officers say they found four guns, clothing and evidence linked to multiple robberies in the city.

The arrest came after a joint investigation between Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit, Auto Squad, and Violence Prevention Unit detectives, the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

James Jr. faces a list of charges including robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault, criminal conspiracy and unauthorized use of automobiles.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

