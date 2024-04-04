Man facing charges after gun accidentally fires, hits juvenile inside an Ipswich brewery, police say

A New Hampshire man is now facing charges after his gun accidentally went off inside a North Shore brewery last week.

Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas announced several charges against Donald Terenzoni, 35, of Newton, N.H., in connection to Friday night’s incident after he accidentally fired his gun inside True North Ale Brewery.

Responding officers located Terenzoni in the brewery’s dining area suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A juvenile in the dining area was grazed by a piece of shrapnel and transported to a local hospital as a precaution. A second individual also suffered a minor injury as a result of shrapnel but declined medical transportation.

Police said a subsequent investigation determined that Terenzoni was not licensed to possess a firearm in Massachusetts.

Terenzoni is charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He will be arraigned Friday in Ipswich District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

