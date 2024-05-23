Man facing charges after dozens of explosives found in Squirrel Hill apartment building

A local man is facing a number of charges after investigators found dozens of explosives in a Squirrel Hill apartment building.

William Murray, 33, lived along busy Forbes Avenue and was evicted in April.

While moving his belongings, someone spotted suspicious substances and called police. The bomb squad was also called.

Investigators found. among other things, 32 separate completed explosive devices, fuses, glass jars with unknown liquids and bags labeled as “Sulfur Powder, Aluminum Powder and Potassium Nitrate.”

Channel 11 has learned Murray is also the man accused of inscribing possible hate symbols on the doors of Shaare Torah Synagogue in early April.

Man arrested for allegedly inscribing hate symbol used by KKK into Squirrel Hill synagogue

“We’ve been working very closely with local police on this investigation,” security director for the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh Shawn Brokos said.

“We’ve had some interesting encounters but there was never a time before that he was a direct threat to members of the Jewish community,” she said.

According to the complaint, Murray told police he was using the material to make fireworks.

At last check, he was not in custody.

