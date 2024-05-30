Man facing charges in connection to Dayton shooting

A man is facing charges in connection to a weekend shooting in Dayton.

Torren Selmon, 21, was charged with two counts of having a weapon while under a disability, improper handling of a firearm while in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were dispatched Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. to the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Nobody was hurt.

Selmon remains in Montgomery County Jail, online jail records indicated.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.