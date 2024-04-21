Man facing charges after bringing loaded gun into Allegheny County Jail, police say

A man being booked into the Allegheny County Hail is facing more charges after he had a loaded gun on him and fought officers who discovered it, police say.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Dayvonne Jackson, 21, was arrested by Swissvale Police for trespassing in Braddock Hills at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to be booked. As the process was underway, a corrections officer saw a 9 mm round on the floor.

Police say Jackson reached for his waist and began fighting the officers as they tried to secure him.

After the scuffle, police said they found a loaded gun with an altered serial number in Jackson’s waistband.

One officer had to be taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Jackson is still being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Passenger killed in early-morning Parkway East crash Primanti Bros. offering 2 cent sandwiches in recognition of Coolest Thing Made in Pa. repeat win Pittsburgh police searching for at-risk missing 12-year-old girl VIDEO: Sewickley Bridge officially closes for 10-day repair project DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts