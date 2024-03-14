Man facing charges after allegedly fleeing from Darke County deputies

A man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from Darke County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning.

A Darke County Sheriff’s deputy was sitting near a fuel stop at the 5200 block of State Route 49 at 12:14 am. when he heard a vehicle start its engine and squealing tires, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The vehicle proceeded to the intersection of Darke County Industrial Way and State Route 49 and then turned onto State Route 49 without stopping at a stop sign.

It then turned north onto U.S. 127 and fled from the deputy, forcing the pursuit to be terminated.

The vehicle was later found in Gettysburg, a spokesperson said.

After reviewing some video, the driver was discovered to be Jordan Monroe, 21, of Huber Heights. Deputies arrested him for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Monroe was also cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and reckless operation, according to the spokesperson.

Online jail records indicate that he is in the Darke County Jail.