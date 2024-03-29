Man facing charge of DUI involving death after hit-and-run crash kills homeless person

WEST PALM BEACH — A 36-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing criminal charges after his arrest in a hit-and-and run crash in which he allegedly ran over and killed a sleeping homeless man.

Santos Villalba Rayes was taken into custody March 7 on one count each of DUI causing death and driving without a valid license. Investigators say Villalba Rayes struck and seriously injured Roque Leon, 69, in a crash on Aug. 26, 2023, on the 1500 block of North Dixie Highway, near Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Leon succumbed to his injuries about three weeks later.

During a hearing Friday, March 8, at the Palm Beach County Jail, County Judge Ted Booras set Villalba Rayes' bail at $100,000 and ordered that he be placed on in-house arrest upon his release. Villalba Rayes remained in custody as of Monday, March 11, jail records showed.

Booras ordered that Villalba Rayes have no contact with Leon's family, and assigned him a public defender. As of a matter of policy, the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office does not comment on active cases.

A witness at the crash scene told investigators Villalba Rayes drove his Audi over Leon in a parking lot along North Dixie and then proceeded to another parking lot across the street.

The witness recalled telling Villalba Rayes as he exited his vehicle to open a gate to the second lot that he had run over a person. Villalba Rayes did not respond and pulled the Audi into the lot and closed the gate, the witness said.

Officers located Villalba Rayes. He denied being involved in a crash and said he noticed nothing out of the ordinary as he was moving the vehicle, police said. Officers reported that Villalba Rayes smelled of alcohol and that his eyes were bloodshot.

He consented to a voluntary blood draw. Separate draws showed that he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.065. The legal threshold for intoxication in Florida is 0.08. Officers noted the draw was taken about three hours after the crash, and that Villalba Rayes indicated he drank two beers that evening.

Officers spoke with Leon at St. Mary's Medical Center two days after the crash. He told officers he was sleeping in an abandoned parking lot. He could only remember being run over by a vehicle and then waking up in the hospital.

