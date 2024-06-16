Man facing attempted murder charge in February shooting

Police arrested a Kokomo man Thursday after they say he was connected to a shooting earlier this year on the city’s south side.

Harron Jamil Burnett Jr., 18, is now facing charges of attempted murder, a level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony, for his alleged role in the case, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

On the afternoon of Feb. 28, officers responded to the Speedway Gas Station, 930 S. Washington St., in reference to a report of shots fired that damaged a vehicle and the front of the gas station, per a probable cause affidavit filed this week in the case.

Police also say the vehicle and gas station were both occupied at the time the shooting occurred.

Investigators ended up locating more than a dozen 9mm shell casings in the area witnesses say the alleged shooter was standing, court documents indicate, and those shell casings were sent to the Indiana State Police to undergo forensic examination.

Police were also able to capture the alleged shooter on surveillance footage, and the man who was allegedly shot at reportedly told police at the time he had been in a feud with Burnett.

In March, police also investigated two other shots fired incidents, though it’s not clear in the probable cause affidavit if both of those cases involved the same man allegedly shot at during the February incident at the Speedway Gas Station.

However, during both of those March incidents, police did obtain numerous 9mm shell casings, which they sent to the ISP lab for “comparison purposes.”

And like in the Speedway Gas Station shooting, police say they were also able to capture the alleged shooter on video surveillance.

Eventually, ISP finished their analysis of the 9mm shell casings from all three shooting incidents, and investigators learned the casings were all fired from the same handgun.

According to investigators, that handgun was also “observed” on surveillance footage during one of those March incidents being fired by a male “with the sample build and stature” as Burnett, per court documents.

On June 13, an arrest warrant was issued for Burnett, and he was taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 200 block of East Harrison Street.

Police say a search warrant was also conducted on the residence, where additional guns and ammunition were also reportedly located, though investigators did not indicate whether one of the handguns seized was involved in the shootings.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.