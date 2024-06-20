Man facing attempted murder charge in Wilmington

A 44-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Luat Van Tran faces charges of attempted first degree murder, injury to personal property, and resist/delay/obstruct public officers, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Van Tran was arrested on June 20 at 1702 Covey Lane, Wilmington. He is currently being held in the New Hanover County jail.

Additional details will be shared as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Wilmington, NC