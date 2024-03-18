Man faces term topping 27 years for fatal shooting near Lake Street gas station

A Brooklyn Park man is facing decades in prison after admitting Monday to fatally shooting a 32-year-old man near an E. Lake Street gas station in south Minneapolis more than 2½ years ago.

Deandre S. Freeman, 37, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of Paris T. Love, of Minneapolis, who was shot near the Stop N Shop in the 1700 block of E. Lake Street.

The plea agreement calls for a first-degree murder count to be dropped, which spares Freeman a life sentence. Instead, he is expected to be sentenced to a 27½-year term.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Freeman is in line to serve more than 23 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Freeman remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing on April 30.

Freeman's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for assault and one each for robbery, illegal gun possession and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Freeman exited an SUV shortly after 6 p.m., walked up to Love near the Stop N Shop gas station and shot him in the neck and back with a handgun. He then returned to the vehicle and drove off.

A few days later, police spotted Freeman driving on Dunwoody Boulevard and arrested him. The complaint did not address a motive for the killing, but police said it did not appear to be a random crime.