Man faces several weapons charges following shooting at Petersburg apartment complex

PETERSBURG − Police arrested a man for a shooting Saturday evening at a city apartment complex that sent a woman to the hospital.

Sergey Peterson, 25, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm, according to a statement from Petersburg Police. There was no word immediately available on any bond.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the Tanglewood Apartments community off Johnson Road. The unidentified victim was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Details of the events leading up to the shooting were not released, but police said Peterson remained at the scene after authorities arrived.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Man charged with reckless gun handling after apartment shooting