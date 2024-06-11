Man faces murder charge for fatally shooting St. Cloud father of 3, Osceola sheriff says

A man faces a murder charge for killing a father of three in St. Cloud last weekend after an argument ended in a shooting, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Miller, 29, is accused of shooting 29-year-old Joseph Beck in the abdomen Saturday afternoon, an arrest affidavit said. Home surveillance video given to deputies described in the affidavit appeared to show Miller yelling as he approached Beck’s truck in the driveway of the Bronco Drive home.

The affidavit describes Miller kicking Beck’s passenger door and reaching into the truck to strike Beck with the gun before it went off. Deputies arrived on scene around 2:19 p.m. and rushed Beck to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miller then ran into a wooded area behind his mother’s home, according to the affidavit, and was arrested Sunday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s accused of burglary for reaching into the truck.

Miller confessed to the killing, Sheriff Marcos López told reporters Monday, but the sheriff noted he did not know if the gunshot was accidental.

The video, however, showed him “walk up to the victim’s parked car as you hear Mr. Miller yelling to the victim, ‘Where’s my pool pump?'” López said.

Beck is survived by three children, ages 5, 6 and 9, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his ex-wife Brittany Harrell seeking donations to pay for his funeral. Harrell told WESH-Channel 2 that Miller and Beck, to whom she was married for eight years, were “really close, hanging out every other day.”

Harrell also said there didn’t appear to be indications of a rift between the two men before the shooting.