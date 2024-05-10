A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 21-month-old found unresponsive in Westwood last week, police said.

Police and fire personnel were called to Erlene Drive on the morning of May 3, investigators said, and found Kareem Keita.

"The Cincinnati Fire Department started life-saving measures and transported the child to Children's Hospital Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries," Cincinnati police said in a press release.

The following day Edward Murray, 23, was arrested and charged with murder.

Police have not said why Kareem died or what relationship Murray had with the baby. Court documents related to the case were not available at the time of this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man faces murder charge in death of 21-month-old in Westwood