Man faces murder, assault charges in Kanawha Falls stabbings

Mar. 25—The Fayette County Sheriff's Department provided an update Monday on a stabbing incident which occurred Sunday, March 24 in Kanawha Falls that left one dead and another victim in serious condition.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, John H. Craig III, 45, has been charged with the felony offense of murder as well as malicious assault. Craig was arraigned Monday morning by a Fayette County magistrate and is being held in Southern Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

According to the press release from Fridley, the victims have been identified, but detectives are still attempting to locate the family. Their names are being withheld until notifications can be made.

In the release, Fridley said deputies received notification of the stabbing victims in the Kanawha Falls area of Fayette County just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found one man unresponsive with a laceration to his head and a woman with a laceration to her body. EMS transported both victims to Montgomery General Hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries, the release noted.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies identified a person of interest.

An hours-long manhunt ended when Fridley himself found the person of interest hiding in the weeds under the Kanawha Falls bridge.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD detectives' bureau.