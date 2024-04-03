Man faces life in prison after pleading guilty to deadly carjacking in Philadelphia
"This case is a tragic reminder that carjackings can have deadly consequences," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel.
"This case is a tragic reminder that carjackings can have deadly consequences," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel.
Joel Embiid came up big for the Sixers against the shorthanded Thunder.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday. Here's why it matters and what comes next.
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
Yahoo is acquiring Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the company announced on Tuesday. Artifact will no longer operate as a stand-alone app, and its AI-powered personalization technology will be integrated across Yahoo, including the Yahoo News app in the coming months.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
At over 30% off, this compact cutie is sure to save the day in dim hotel rooms.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
Checks can clear as soon as the same business day or up to a week later. Learn more about the factors that impact check-clearing times.
Breaker bars are tools often used in place of or in conjunction with a socket wrench to help loosen pesky, stuck bolts.
What to know about the latest health news, from how to improve your diet with avocados to whether you should worry about drinking milk.
Huerter went down with his shoulder injury earlier this month after taking a hard foul from Desmond Bane. He hasn’t played since.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
You'll score high marks with these practical, stylish and just plain indulgent presents.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.