Man faces charges he tried to kidnap two teen girls in Swansea; prosecutor cites his past

FALL RIVER — A 60-year-old Somerset man arrested Friday for allegedly attempting to kidnap two 13-year-old girls on a walking path in Swansea was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail.

Michael Nutbrown was in custody and his image obscured from cameras in the courtroom during the brief arraignment on Monday at Fall River District Court, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf on one count of attempting to commit a crime.

During the hearing, family members indicated to the judge and his defense attorney, Linda Ruggieri, that Nutbrown would be posting the cash bail for his release.

Later, Nutbrown’s brother and his sister-in-law said he would never do the acts that he’s accused of and that Nutbrown has health problems including anxiety and depression.

“He would never do that. He has a lot of nieces and nephews and I’ve never seen him touch anybody. He would never do that,” said his sister-in-law.

Outside the Fall River Justice Center, family members of Somerset man Michael Nutbrown, who is accused of attempting to kidnap two teenage girls in Swansea last week, defend him following Nutbrown's arraignment on Monday, April 1.

Video surveillance caught exchange

Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Kalene Kobza requested the $1,000 cash bail and that Nutbrown have no contact with the alleged victims.

Kobza said the incident occurred Thursday, March 28, when the two 13-year-old girls were walking home from high school on the Milford Road path behind Target.

Surveillance video captured the incident. According to Kobza, the alleged victims said they noticed an SUV drive by them and then stop.

“The male who was driving the vehicle looked back, and looked at them weird. That’s what they said,” said Kobza.

The surveillance cameras captured Nutbrown pulling into the Target parking lot and moving items from his back seat into his trunk.

“As he’s doing these acts, he keeps walking over towards and then looking down the path where the girls had been walking,” said Kobza, indicating that Nutbrown is seen continuing to clear out his car.

Nutbrown allegedly got back in his vehicle and met up with the girls again, asking them if they needed a ride. The girls then fled.

Michael Nutbrown, accused of trying to kidnap two 13-year-old girls in Swansea last week, hides from media cameras during his arraignment Monday, April 1, in Fall River District Court. Standing is his defense attorney, Linda Ruggieri.

Nutbrown then left the Target parking lot and headed to the Swansea Walmart, where he allegedly shoplifted, but used his credit card on some items, which is how police were able to identify him.

Ruggieri said in speaking with Nutbrown, “he thought that the girls had been hit by another vehicle” and had asked them if they were OK.

“There was basically no other interaction. He never got out of the vehicle and never attempted to take the girls into the vehicle,” Ruggieri said.

DA concerned with Nutbrown's past history

Kobza said bail was requested because of the nature of the crime and prior cases in which Nutbrown was involved.

According to court records, Nutbrown was charged with rape in 2000, but the case was dismissed before trial.

Again in 2007 and 2009, he was charged indecent assault and battery of a person over 14 in both cases, but those were dismissed as well before trial.

Ruggieri requested Nutbrown be released on his own recognizance and no conditions, citing that there were no convictions in the cases the assistant district attorney referred to in her bail request.

A pre-trial conference is set for April 30.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Man ordered held on $1K bail for alleged kidnap attempt in Swansea