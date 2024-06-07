Man faces charges of murder, engaging in organized crime in Fort Worth shooting death

A 23-year-old man faces charges of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in a May shooting that killed a 21-year-old man, according to police records.

Keon Sanders was arrested and booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on Thursday afternoon in connection with the killing of Kyron Sanders.

Police did not immediately respond to a question about whether or how the two men are related.

Kyron Sanders was killed May 6 at the Tides at 5400 apartment complex in the 5400 block of Boca Agua Drive, in east Fort Worth. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police previously said that the victim and several other people became involved in an altercation that led to the shooting inside an apartment. A 911 caller reported hearing someone screaming that he had a gun and would shoot.

