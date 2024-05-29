Man faces charges after alleged involvement in deadly beating, shooting in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces several charges including open murder after his alleged involvement in the deadly beating and shooting of a man, according to a police report.

Keveon Glenn, 29, faces charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit open murder, and two counts of attempted murder, records showed.

Keveon Glenn, 29, is facing a murder charge in a deadly shooting on May 18, 2024. (Credit: LVMPD)

On May 18 around 4 p.m., Metro police responded to several reports of a shooting involving a man a juvenile in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street and the juvenile inside a local business being tended to by citizens.

Shortly after, the man, identified as Carl Chester, Jr., 41, was pronounced dead. Officers were later notified that a third victim was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers later learned that he was Chester’s brother.

Police said that the victim and his family hosted a birthday at a nearby business around 1 p.m., during which people in three different vehicles, a Lexus, a white Cadillac CTS, and a white Dodge Charger, worked together to ambush the victim.

Surveillance footage showed that the Cadillac and the Lexus arrived around the same time. The driver of the Cadillac then got out of the vehicle and walked into the business where the birthday party was being held. Footage showed the man walking around toward the back looking at the customers, going to the bathroom, and then leaving the building and walking back to the cars, the report said.

The Cadillac then moved to a parking spot adjacent to the victim’s vehicle and the Lexus parked near it. As the three victims left the business, two people got out of the Lexus and “ambushed” them, police said. They shot at both of the men, hitting Chester’s brother in the chest, and the juvenile in the arm.

Chester got into a fistfight with two of the men, during which the Lexus pulled forward as Chester moved in front of it. The Lexus hit him before hitting a tree. Police said the vehicle was later reported stolen.

The driver of the Lexus then got out of the vehicle and joined the fight. Chester was able to get up and run across the street but the fight continued and Chester was shot by two of the three suspects. Chester fell to the ground and was shot several more times by the suspect, according to the report.

During the fight, the Cadillac and the Charger circled the parking lot. After the fight, the men ran to the Cadillac and it took off northbound on Crimson Canyon with the Charger, police said.

Police were able to identify the driver of the Cadillac as Glenn and also identified him as the person who went inside the business to do surveillance before the shooting, the report said.

Glenn was arrested on May 23 and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, records showed.

