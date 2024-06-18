Man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting 3 Rockford-area deputies

A man who held police at bay for hours before allegedly shooting and wounding three Ogle County sheriff's deputies has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced a dozen charges Tuesday against Jonathon Gounaris, 32, a resident of Lost Nation.

Gounaris was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearmowner’s identification card.

On June 12, Ogle County deputies responded to a home in Lost Nation after a report of a man threatening to die by suicide. When police entered the home, three deputies were shot. The deputies returned fire and struck Gounaris.

The Illinois State Police conducted an investigation, which was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Attempt first degree murder is a class X felony punishable by a special sentence of 20-80 years in prison.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a class X felony punishable by a special sentence of 10-45 years in prison.

Aggravated battery is a class X felony punishable by a special sentence of 15-60 years in prison.

Possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card is a Class 3 felony punishable by a sentence of two to five years in prison.

Gounaris has since been treated and released from a hospital and is now in custody.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com, and X @chrisfgreen.

