Man faces up to 7 years for striking a sheriff's deputy at Rockford City Market

A Rockford man was found guilty of aggravated battery to a peace officer and faces up to seven years in prison.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced Thursday that Eli L. Cassinelli, 39, was found guilty after a jury trial before Judge Debra Schafer.

The charges stem from Aug. 7, 2020, when Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were on foot patrol at the City Market near East State and Water streets in downtown Rockford.

While in the area, deputy Fred Jones attempted to take an individual into custody. As he was doing so, the deputy saw Cassinelli run and slam into Jones, striking him with his forearm and making contact with the right side of Jones’ head.

Aggravated battery to a peace officer is a class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.

